Sony Ericsson with new Head of Global Sales

Kristian Tear, Sony Ericsson Head of Western Europe Region and Head of Global Customer Accounts is appointed Head of Global Sales & Marketing effective 1st April.

In his new role Kristian Tear succeeds Anders Runevad, who will return to Ericsson. Kristian Tear will report to Sony Ericsson President Bert Nordberg. Kristian Tear’s successor, in his position of Head of Western Europe Region and Head of Global Customer Accounts, will be announced in due course.



Kristian Tear has more than twenty years of international sales and marketing experience in the telecoms sector, including posts in South America, Europe and Asia. He joined Sony Ericsson in 2005 from Ericsson, where he held a number of executive management positions in Asia, Europe and Latin America. He has a Masters Degree in Science from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and completed the Ericsson Executive MBA programme at Columbia University in New York.



Commenting on today’s announcement, Kristian Tear said, “I am very excited to be taking up this new role, especially during these very dynamic times in our industry. I believe that my experience working closely with global operator customers, as well as my knowledge of consumer preferences worldwide, will help strengthen our sales and marketing programmes going forward.”



Bert Nordberg, President, Sony Ericsson, said, “Kristian brings a wealth of experience in the telecoms industry to his new role. At Sony Ericsson he has been driving our strategic partnerships with global operator customers in addition to leading one of our largest and most important sales regions around the world, and I am very pleased that he will be joining my global executive management team. At the same time, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Anders for having led the Sales & Marketing function successfully the past three years and wish him every success for his future.”