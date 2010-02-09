Note continues investment in UK

EMS provider Note UK is currently investing in Package on Package (POP) technology at its unit in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

The result? A Siemens dip flux unit. With this technology Note UK can help its customers to place BGA on BGA, a growing requirement within the emerging technology market.



A process has been developed which includes flux depth; alignment and reflow checks to ensure a repeatable and robust fitment process.



Considerable development time has been spent regarding temperature profiles, as these are of paramount importance to ensure correct reflow for a high quality assembly. This equipment sets high standards for assembly since it builds on height. It requires tremendous control over processes and temperature profiles in the oven, so the yield is acceptable. Knowledge about this type of assembly was earlier developed within an EU project in which the Note Group participated.



Production to date has been focused on Texas Instruments OMAP3530 devices.This process is fully integrated into Note UK’s Siemens Siplace, which incorporates D1 and D2 pick and place machines.