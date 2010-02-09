Kimball to produce for Water Optimizer LLC

Kimball Electronics has partnered with Water Optimizer LLC to produce that company's smart irrigation technology systems to serve the North American markets.

Thomas O'Connor, P.E., Water Optimizer, stated, "This system was developed by people interested in conservation. It was designed to provide homeowners, utilities, water managers and developers with real control - precision irrigation so that they don't have to sacrifice the quality of their landscapes while protecting water resources." O'Connor added, "Kimball shares our vision and concerns about wise resource usage. They are a perfect partner."



Dennis Gradler, Director of Business Development, Industrial Solutions, Kimball Electronics Group, stated,"We are excited to be chosen by Water Optimizer as their strategic manufacturing partner. We understand the growing concerns about the use of natural resources and solving environmental issues such as the need for clean and sustainable water supplies."Said Gradler, "We arecommitted to supporting the development of sustainable solutions."