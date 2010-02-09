TechniSat to add staff in Poland

After announcing a new sales office in France, the Germany-based manufacturer of home electronics and information technology products TechniSat plans to add staff at its Polish operations.

TechniSat plans to add an additional 100 employees at its facility in Oborniki Śląskie (Poland) over the next 2 - 3 years. The factory in Poland was established in 2006 with 2 SMT lines. However, a year later - in 2007 - the company decided to construct a new factory. TechniSat now operates 5 SMT lines and 4 final assembly lines in Oborniki Śląskie. The facility employs around 350 staff.



The facility - with an estimated daily output of 8.000 pieces of various products - focuses on the production of receivers for sat and cable TVs.