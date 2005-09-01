Sony Ericsson to lay-off 200

According to What.se Sony Ericsson has decided to lay-off 200 from it's business in Sweden. Though this time it's only consultants from HiQ, Teleca and CyberCom who has to leave.

Sony Ericsson will now hire their own employees. 400 consultants in the design and development business will get to stay.



Sony Ericsson has today about 1600 employees in the south of Sweden. Their new mobiles is developed in Sweden but manufactured in China.