ACW awarded SC21 silver accreditation

UK based EMS provider ACW Technology has been awarded silver accreditation in the ‘Supply Chains for the Twenty First Century’ (SC21) national aerospace and defence supply chain improvement programme.

ACW becomes only the 4th company to reach silver level status, and only the 2nd to go straight to silver, in the three and a half years the programme has been running.



ACW was formally nominated to join SC21 in late 2008 by Thales, to whom it is a preferred supplier. In joining SC21 ACW signed up to a formal recognition process that reflects the contribution and commitment of its supply chain.



Owen Reeves, Managing Director at ACW commented: “A significant percentage of our business comes from customers in the aerospace, defence and security sector so achieving a SC21 silver accreditation gives us access to potential new customers in this market and the valuable knowledge sharing encouraged through the programme enables us to enhance the already excellent service we’re able to offer them.”



The company has three facilities: in Southampton, Tonypandy (South Wales) and Zhuhai (China) with a fourth due to open in North Carolina (US) in Q2 2010.