TechniSat office set up in France

Germany-based TechniSat is expanding into the French market and has set up TechniSat Digital France E.U.R.L. in the French capital, Paris.

TechniSat Digital GmbH develops and manufactures home electronics and information technology products in Germany and across Europe. Following continued expansion, TechniSat recently set up its own sales office in France to respond to the increasing demand for high-quality home electronics.



TechniSat Digital France E.U.R.L. is based in the French capital and is responsible for sales of TechniSat products in France, working in close collaboration with the Export/Retail department at the company’s headquarters in Daun/Vulkaneifel (Germany), which has been dedicated to controlling the development of export activity since spring 2009.



“We are delighted to be expanding and strengthening our presence in this important market by establishing our own office in France. In addition to the product range we already offer, we can offer a range of digital receivers especially adapted to the requirements of the French market”, says Barbara Schuler, CEO of TechniSat Digital France E.U.R.L.