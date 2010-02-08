Teknoflex adds new equipment

Flexible circuit manufacturer Teknoflex, based in Chichester (UK), has recently acquired an Excellon Laser, offering the company’s “blue chip” customer base a capability for precision small hole drilling and cutting.

The purchase of this combined CO2 / Yag laser demonstrates the commitment Teknoflex has in continuing to extend its technological capabilities in supporting its diversified customer base.



Keith Netting, Technical Director, explains, “We have been monitoring the rise in demand from customers requiring smaller holes and precision cutting as technology moves progressively to further miniaturisation. By bringing this previously sub-contracted process in house there will be both an attractive financial payback, greater control and an increase in our already extensive process capabilities.”