Fire at Tyco facility in USA

A fire at the Tyco Electronics production facility in Winston-Salem has caused damage to building and equipment.

Wednesday morning (February 3rd, 2010), a fire broke out at the Tyco production facility in Winston-Salem, the Greensboro News & Record reports. The damage to building and equipment was estimated at $110,000.



The fire apparently started in the automotive lab at the facility, but it was not clear what caused it. There were also no reports on injuries.