Nokia: "class action complaint without merit"

Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia said ist will vigorously defend itself against a class action complaint filed against the company last Friday (2010-02-05) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"Nokia has become aware of the filing of a class action complaint against Nokia on February 5, 2010 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging securities fraud in connection with statements made by Nokia between January 24, 2008 and September 5, 2008 regarding the production and sales of certain of its mobile devices".



The mobile phone giant stated that it believes the allegations contained in the complaint are without merit. Furthermore, it intends to defend itself against the complaint vigorously.