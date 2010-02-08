Cicorel adds to sales team

Cicorel, part of Switzerland-based Cicor Technologies, has strengthened its Sales organization in Europe and in the Americas.

The Cicorel Sales organisation in Europe has been expanded with the appointment of three new Area Sales Managers:



- Mr Gerhard Franzel, Area Sales Manager for South Germany, Austria and German speaking part of Switzerland

- Mr. Hartwig Jaeger, Area Sales Manager for North Germany

- Mr. Matthieu Legrand, Area Sales Manager for France and Benelux



The appointed Area Sales Managers have long and bright experience within the PCB manufacturing industry and will support customers in finding the right PCB solution among the large spectrum of technologies offered by the three manufacturing sites of Cicorel and of Photochemie.



In addition, Mr Nicolas Nater has joined the Sales Team as Key Account Manager for strategic customers in the Automotive and Medical market segments.