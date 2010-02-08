Mirtec opens new manufacturing facility in Europe

Mirtec has opened a new manufacturing facility in Europe to further strengthen business and support in the territory.

Based in Plymouth, UK, Mirtec Europe will manufacture their complete range of Automatic Optical Inspection and Solder Paste Inspection systems at this dedicated new facility.



Mirtec continued to grow at an exceptional rate in 2009 with multi-million dollar contracts being secured and major product releases validating their position as the industry’s number one inspection company.



Dave Bennett comments: “With the UK facility we can build systems to 80% and await the final 20% which is where the personal requirements of a customer’s configuration come into effect. We will hold stocks of each model to be built to semi-completion awaiting the final specification, which takes just a few days to setup and test. This will allow our customers to benefit from swift deliveries and allow them to also respond to opportunities quickly with the best technology available.”