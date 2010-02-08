JD Photo-Tools adds new distribution partners

Scanplot have been chosen by JD Photo-Tools to represent its photomask and imaging business throughout Scandinavia. The agreement comes into force on 1st February 2010.

The precision imaging departments at JD Photo-Tools, based in Manchester (UK), concentrates on highly accurate images used in the photomask, photo etching and PCB industries. Regional development throughout the world has been a recent focus by the company, with an aim to provide local representation and assistance to the companies’ growing worldwide customer base. With this in mind, Scanplot had been chosen to cover the Denmark, Sweden & Norway regions.



Scanplot is owned and ran by Niels Poulsen – who has been in the industry since 1985. Scanplot have previously offered photo plotting and PCB scanning solutions through their previous bureau service, so understand the technical requirements of the products.



Glenn Swanton, Managing Director of the Photo Data group, said “having a technical background in the precision imaging industry was a strong factor in choosing Scanplot to represent our products in Scandinavia. We welcome Niels on board, and look forward to working closely with him in the future. “