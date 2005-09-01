Estonian EMS Provider sees growth

In the recent year, Estonia based EMS Provider IPM Elektroonika AS has expanded from 26 to 70 employees. The increase comes both from new customers as well as a strategically strengthened organization. Today's organization has capacity to increase the labour force at least 50 %.

In the beginning of 2004, Swedish EMS Provider, Wintech AB stepped in and bought a majority stake in IPM Elektroonika. This deal was made in order to expand Wintechs customer base and the services provided.



IPM Elektroonika is specialised in small and medium series SMD and TH production and electromechanical system assemblies. The company typically handles the logistic chain, but are flexible to specific customer demands. IPM´s turnover today is divided as follows: Sweden 60%, Estonia 33%, Denmark 5%, Finland 1% and Iceland 1%.



Wintechs EMS-portfolio range from circuit board assemblies to advanced system assemblies. Wintech handle the whole logistic chain, forecasts, purchasing, functional test, documentation, packaging, traceability and delivery to desired destination. The NPI-centre is located in Fagersta Sweden. "Our customers can have a business partner who handles the logistic chain and all phases of the product's industrialization and life cycle" says Mikael Rehnberg, Managing Director Wintech.



In Sweden and Estonia Wintech provides small and medium series production, while larger series are produced in China. Lead free production process is implemented in Sweden and investments are in progress to provide the same service in Estonia shortly. Wintech has 45 employees in Fagersta, Sweden.

