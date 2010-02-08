Electrolube expands its global market

As a result of growing global markets, Electrolube has recently appointed a new export manager to oversee the develop of the company’s business in a number of countries.

Ivan Sheiham has previously worked for a global electrical insulation business, developing business in Asia and other emerging markets. With a background in a number of technological disciplines including working as a PhD chemist from industrial R & D to marketing, Electrolube will use Ivan’s expertise to further establish business within India, South Africa, Japan and within the Middle East.