Koh Young move to larger facility

SPI & AOI equipment manufacturer Koh Young Technologies has relocated - and thus expanded - its Seoul headquarters to a new, larger building, effective February 12, 2010.

In making the announcement, Dr. Kwangill Koh, President and CEO, said “Koh Young Technologies’ continuous planned growth has caused us to quite literally outgrow our building. Consequently, we have relocated to a larger headquarters here in Seoul, a new state‐of‐the‐art facility with ample room to accommodate our growth. It offers two times (2x) the available space as our original headquarters. As we build for growth, our customers can be confident that we will continue to provide the highest level of service and support that they are accustomed to.”



"The up‐to‐date facility will enable Koh Young Technology to improve efficiency and delivery to all of its customers and partners", Dr. Koh added. Koh Young will occupy two floors; the 15th floor devoted to development/sales/support, and the 14th floor to manufacturing.