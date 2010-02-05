Aspocomp Oulu invest in Orbotech LDI system

Aspocomp Oulu has purchased a Paragon-SM 20 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system dedicated to imaging Solder Mask layers at its bare printed circuit board operation in Oulu, Finland from Orbotech.

Commenting on the purchase, Mr. Mitri Mattila, Process Manager at Aspocomp Oulu, said: “We have been using Orbotech’s LDI in production for many years now and have seen the great advantages of direct imaging. The purchase of this new Paragon-SM 20 system was a strategic decision to invest in another high-end imaging machine in the Solder Mask stage in order to meet customers’ tighter requirements.”



Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Europe and North America for Orbotech, said “As a long-time user of Orbotech LDI solutions, Aspocomp recognizes the proven results of digital imaging for meeting critical quality and operational efficiency targets. We appreciate very much their decision to move forward with the purchase of our newest Paragon system designed for Solder Mask applications.”