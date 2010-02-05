Sale of Flextronics Canéjan plant still not solved

EMS-provider Flextronics closed down its plant in Canéjan, France in 2008. However, the sale of this plant is still not completed and the facility remains up for sale.

It appears that the Singapore-based EMS-provider Flextronics is still in dispute with the businessman Philippe Algayon who was interested in taking over the facility. Both parties signed a sales deal - worth around $6,4 million - but Mr Algayon was not able to complete the deal due to financial problems.