Electronics Production | February 04, 2010
Kitron with 35% revenue decrease in 4Q
THe Norway-based EMS-provider Kitron reports for the fiscal 4Q/2009 a revenue of NOK 423.9 million; a 35.3% decrease compared with the same period last year.
The profit before tax was NOK 12.8 million (NOK 59.0 million). Cash flow from operations was stable and amounted to NOK 62.3 million (NOK 66.5 million). The order intake was NOK 454.7 million and the order backlog was NOK 795.8 million, a decrease of 17.0% and 18.1% respectively.
Improved market conditions
While the activity level in fourth quarter 2009 is lower than the same period in 2008 we see a stable trend towards improved market conditions quarter by quarter. The sales and marketing activity is high and there is an increase in the value of pending prospects. The slow but steady improvement in the order backlog continued in Q4 and is another sign of the improved market conditions.
Kitron has also taken strategic steps to expand the market coverage and further improve its competitiveness. In Germany Kitron has acquired a smaller EMS company (about 15 employees) as a steppingstone to approach the German market. The German entity will focus on front-end engineering and new product introduction in addition to sales and marketing activities.
In China Kitron has decided to set up an operation to expand market coverage and to establish another lower cost manufacturing unit. The new unit will start up manufacturing in the second half of 2010. Kitron has successfully implemented a capacity adjustment programme during 2009 and is continously focusing on operational improvements and global sourcing. In the fourth quarter the result improved compared to the previous two quarters as a result of the measures taken.
Divesting the development department
To further consolidate its operation Kitron has decided to divest its development department and to enter into a strategic alliance with a dedicated development company. At the same time Kitron is increasing its focus on industrialisation, test and new product introduction in Arendal. The objective is to improve the complete offering to the customers by combining the strengths of Kitron with a larger development environment.
Improved market conditions
While the activity level in fourth quarter 2009 is lower than the same period in 2008 we see a stable trend towards improved market conditions quarter by quarter. The sales and marketing activity is high and there is an increase in the value of pending prospects. The slow but steady improvement in the order backlog continued in Q4 and is another sign of the improved market conditions.
Kitron has also taken strategic steps to expand the market coverage and further improve its competitiveness. In Germany Kitron has acquired a smaller EMS company (about 15 employees) as a steppingstone to approach the German market. The German entity will focus on front-end engineering and new product introduction in addition to sales and marketing activities.
In China Kitron has decided to set up an operation to expand market coverage and to establish another lower cost manufacturing unit. The new unit will start up manufacturing in the second half of 2010. Kitron has successfully implemented a capacity adjustment programme during 2009 and is continously focusing on operational improvements and global sourcing. In the fourth quarter the result improved compared to the previous two quarters as a result of the measures taken.
Divesting the development department
To further consolidate its operation Kitron has decided to divest its development department and to enter into a strategic alliance with a dedicated development company. At the same time Kitron is increasing its focus on industrialisation, test and new product introduction in Arendal. The objective is to improve the complete offering to the customers by combining the strengths of Kitron with a larger development environment.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments