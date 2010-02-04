Kitron wins contract from Danaher Motion

Kitron has been awarded a new industrial project as part of a long term relationship with Danaher Motion Stockholm.

The agreement covers development, industrialisation and manufacturing services, and represents a unification and strengthening of the co-operation between Kitron and Danaher Motion Stockholm. The scope of the project represents a total value of more than NOK 100 million over five years.



Kitron in Arendal has for years been an important supplier to Danaher Motion Stockholm. In this project Kitron has been selected because of the expertise and flexibility that Kitron in Arendal has, as well as for the global expansion that Kitron is now implementing. Overall, this will contribute to strengthening Danahers competitiveness in the market, and represents recognition of Kitron's establishment in China.