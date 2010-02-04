Celestica invests in growing Healthcare Division

THe Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica is actively investing in its growing healthcare division, enhancing its customized network. These investments include expanding capabilities and industry expertise.

"Today's healthcare companies need partners who are prepared to invest in their success and who can deliver customized solutions to help them accelerate results," said Craig Muhlhauser, President and CEO of Celestica. "Our approach is to collaborate with our healthcare customers to deliver new and innovative supply chain solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry of the future."



Celestica continues to advance its healthcare capabilities within its 13485-certified, global healthcare network. The company has invested more than $2.8 million to establish a metrology laboratory in its Suzhou, China facility.



To further enhance the company's expertise in the healthcare segment, Celestica is also announcing three new appointments in this division.



Nancy Duarte-Lonnroth, Director of Quality, Regulatory Affairs; joins the Celestica healthcare team with 15 years of experience in various senior quality and compliance roles with organizations such as Acusphere, Histogenics, Stryker Biotech, Alkermes, Armstrong Pharmaceuticals and Hygeia Proscience.



Richard Rubin, Director of Market Development; has more than 25 years of experience in biomedical laboratory instrumentation and in-vitro diagnostic systems manufacturing. He brings to the Celestica healthcare team exceptional expertise in all aspects of the medical device marketplace.



Michael Sobolewski, Director of Sales and Business Development; brings extensive clinical and practical experience in healthcare and medical device design and manufacturing services. Prior to joining Celestica, he spent 18 years working with electronics manufacturing services companies in a variety of senior roles.



These appointments will support Sandra Ketchen, Vice President, Healthcare, as she drives the growth and strategic direction for the division.