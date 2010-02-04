Gleichmann & Tovis enter pan-European distribution contract

Gleichmann & Co. Electronics GmbH and the South Korean Tovis Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of special format TFT panels, have agreed to a far-reaching sales cooperation on a pan-European level.

Tovis rebuilds ordinary TFT panels into so-called "stretched panels" which results in aspect ratios of e.g. 32:9 to 56:9. To achieve this, panels in the usual 4:3 or 16:9 formats are precisely cut and then immediately thereafter sealed again without any loss of liquid. This is performed using Tovis’ patented cutting and sealing process.Frank Dornscheidt, Line Manager at Gleichmann Electronics, responsible for the marketing of Tovis’ products in the European market, sees an ideal complement with the special format TFT panels from Tovis to the current display product portfolio of the MSC-Gleichmann Group. “Over the next few years, individual form factors will become increasing important due to the constantly increasing information needs, but at the same time in many areas (for example, mobile passenger information) only a limited mounting space is available. With "stretched panels" it is possible to present text information much more eye-catchingly and concentrated in a small place than with traditional monitor formats.”Yong Beom Kim, CEO of Tovis Co. Ltd., who founded the enterprise in 1998, also believes that the demand for "stretched panels" will continue to increase rapidly over the coming years. Initially focused on the production of display modules for mobile telephones and open frame monitors for the gaming market, Tovis therefore wants to continue to rapidly expand this business area with new product lines and technically competent distribution partners.Photo caption: (from left): Yong Beom Kim, President & CEO, Frank Dornscheidt, Line Manager at Gleichmann Electronics, responsible for the marketing of Tovis’ products and Inho Cho, Marketing Manager at Tovis are jointly setting out to conquer the European market with high-quality "stretched panels".