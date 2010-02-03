GSPK upgrades accreditations

The UK-based PCB manufacturer GSPK Circuits has just been upgraded to lastest versions of its TS 16949 and ISO 9001 accreditations.

"I am pleased to tell you that we have today been recommended for continued approval to TS 16949 and ISO 9001 with the addition that our approval has been confirmed and upgraded to the latest issues of these accreditations these being TS 16949:2009 & ISO 9001:2008", said the quality manager for GSPK & Daleba, Richard Butler.



"The other pleasing issue is that we have achieved this with ZERO non-conformances" commented Steve Lloyd Managing Director of the Knaresborough-based PCB-manufacturer.