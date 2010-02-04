STMicroelectronics adds to management

STMicroelectronics has appointed Tjerk Hooghiemstra to Executive Vice-President, Chief Administrative Officer. Mr Hooghiemstra joined the Company on February 1, 2010 and will report directly to the President and CEO of ST, Carlo Bozotti.

ST created this new position with the aim of generating synergies among many staff organizations, by optimizing the functions of Human Resources, Health & Safety, Education, Legal, Internal Communication, Security, and Corporate Responsibility.



A Dutch citizen born in 1956, Mr Hooghiemstra brings a broad range of experience acquired as a consultant at Hay Group and in senior HR functions at Royal Philips Electronics where he was the Global Head of Human Resources and a member of Philips’ Group Management Committee.



Most recently, he served as Executive Vice-President at Majid Al Futtaim Group in Dubai (UAE). In these positions, Hooghiemstra led extensive programs aimed at the re-engineering of processes, policies, tools and systems across a range of functions, businesses and geographies. Tjerk Hooghiemstra earned a degree in Economics at Erasmus University in Rotterdam.