10 chip manufacturers to face EU price fixing charges?

10 chip manufacturers – including Infineon and Hynix – are said to be facing EU charges for price fixing.

Chip manufacturers that are rumoured to be included are Infineon, Hyix, Samsung, Micron, Elpida, NEC, Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi and Nanya, Reuters reports – quoting unspecified sources. A statement of objections from the European Commission could already be expected on Friday –or Monday next Week.