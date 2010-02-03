Pegatron lands iPhone production deal?

Taiwan-based Pegatron Technology is rumoured to have snatched the manufacturing contract for the next-generation iPhone.

The EMS-giant Foxconn is currently manufacturing Apple's hot seller, but Pegatron Technology is rumoured to have secured a portion of that business, reports DigiTimes. It is said that the company has been awarded the OEM production of the new iPhone - expected for later this year.