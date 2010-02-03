AdoptSMT Group opens new office in UK

AdoptSMT has opened a new UK facility, based near Gatwick airport (London) and the M23/25

"This new facility (more than 600 sqm) with demo and training rooms as well as refurbishing and stock rooms especially for Mydata equipment, strengthens our national services" said Barry Clark, Managing Director of AdoptSMT UK. "We can provide technical support, training and consulting as well as relocation services much quicker to our large and growing installed base of UK clients, ideally staffed with an experienced team of more than 20 employees in sales and engineering, the new office also provides post-sales technical support".AdoptSMT UK has two sites; Redhill specialises in Mydata machine sales, servicing, feeder sales, feeder repairs, refurbishment and spare parts. Cumnock in Scotland is the feeder overhaul and maintenance centre with numerous customer refurbishment contracts in place as well as a general overhaul centre for machines and is also a specialists centre for Universal equipment.The AdoptSMT group signed a preferred partner agreement also with Universal Instruments last year and part of this agreement is a spare parts distributor agreement. The close relationship with Universal and working with three ex-employees of Universal in the UK bringing together over 30 years of experience in Spares and Service helps AdoptSMT to further support and consult to their UK clients.