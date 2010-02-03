Flextronics with supply chain shortages in 3Q

The EMS-provider Flextronics still saw some minor supply chain shortages during the last fiscal quarter (ended at the end of December 2009).

"Overall Q3 was another quarter where supply chain shortages existed", Mike McNamara said during the recent analyst call. However, the EMS-provider was able to "mitigate the risk of supply chain shortages", but some limited shortages could not be avoided. "The shortages do not seem to be overly concentrated in any one area, but rather are more dependent on the overall capacity of the components industry. The components we found the most challenging during the quarter included various custom components, LCD panels, and memory", he continued.