Renesas opens additional facility in China

Renesas Technology has completed the construction of a new building to increase microcontroller (MCU) production capacity at the back-end process plant of Renesas Semiconductor (Beijing), in Beijing, China.

Renesas plans to expand production of MCUs, its core business, and further strengthen its position in MCU market share worldwide. The company has invested around ¥4 billion into this project.



Plans call for operations to commence at the new RSB building within FY2010 (ending March 2011). When operation is underway, the production area of the plant will be expanded by approximately 60%, from the current 18,000 m2 to 29,000 m2. Production at RSB, consisting of MCUs, mixed-signal devices, etc., is expected to increase substantially, growing from the current output (January 2010) of approximately 65 million units per month to some 100 million units per month by the end of FY2010.