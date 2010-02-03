Elcoteq to manufacture and become life cycle services partner for Inmarsat

evertiq reported on January 26th that Inmarsat has signed an outsourcing agreement with Elcoteq. According to Elcoteq it has been selected as global manufacturing as weel as Life Cycle Services partner for Inmarsat.

Elcoteq will start manufacturing IsatPhone Pro, Inmarsat's first global handheld satellite phone, in its facility in Tallinn, Estonia during the second quarter of 2010. The launch of the new product is planned for June 2010.



The agreement with Elcoteq covers the Life Cycle Services that include engineering services, component sourcing, NPI and prototyping, box-build, manufacturing and repair services for the products. Elcoteq has been Inmarsat's design partner in the product's finalization and industrialization of the IsatPhone Pro.