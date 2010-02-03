Nu Horizons in European distribution deal with Microsoft

Nu Horizons Electronics has been appointed as a Windows Embedded Authorised Distributor for Microsoft, franchised across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

The deal makes Nu Horizons one of only eight Microsoft Windows Embedded Authorised Distributors in Europe. Nu Horizons has also become a Microsoft Windows Embedded Partner and the company will work with the existing ecosystem of Windows Embedded Partners and Microsoft OEM customers to offer training, access to product information and hands-on consultancy.