Jabil to cut jobs due to lower BlackBerry shipments

Lower manufacturing volumes of the BlackBerry Smartphone forces Jabil Circuit to cut the number of workers at its plant in Jalisco.

According to a report provided by Mexican ”Centro de Reflexión y Acción Laboral (Cereal)”, US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit is cutting 1500 jobs at its plant in Jalisco Mexico. Many of the jobs are temporarily. Most of the cutbacks are related to lower manufacturing volumes of the BlackBerry smartphone by Research in Motion which is produced at the plant. This was reported by local media. Jabil has generated most of the new jobs in Jalisco.