RS Components and ABB in agreement

RS Components has signed a new global agreement with ABB, a major supplier with a profile of well over 3000 stocked lines spanning electrical, interconnect, power and control products.

Under the new agreement, RS will become a strategic partner for ABB, with a central role in their new product introduction process.



RS will extend its stock profile internationally to become a vital part of ABB’s strategy to build market access for new technologies. According to Adalbert Neumann, Senior Vice President and Global Distribution Channel Manager, Automation Products at ABB, “RS Components has been a key channel for ABB and its customers since 1987 and we are proud to extend and formalise this vital partnership.”



Under the new agreement, ABB and RS will partner on end-to-end product launches of new product families and have a road map in place for extending the RS portfolio with new products and solutions as they are launched by ABB.