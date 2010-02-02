Park Electrochemical has appointed new marketing director

Park Electrochemical appoint Jean-Francois Le Rouzic to Director of Marketing and Sales of all the Corporation’s product lines in Europe and Mark Carlson to Director of Global RF Marketing.

Park Electrochemical Corp. have announced that Jean-Francois Le Rouzic, the General Manager of Park’s Neltec SA printed circuit materials business unit located in Lannemezan, France, will be responsible for the marketing and sales of all the Corporation’s product lines in Europe.