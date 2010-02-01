Beckhoff takes over Smyczek GmbH

Smyczek GmbH in Verl, Germany, has become a member of the Beckhoff group of companies with effect from 1 December 2009.

Smyczek GmbH is a specialist for printed circuit board assembly and in this field is the main supplier of components for Beckhoff’s control technology. The company has a high-tech production facility in Verl, especially for SMT equipment, with over 110 employees and a manufacturing area of 4,500 sq. metres.



“The two Verl-based companies are linked by a long-standing successful cooperation. A large proportion of the printed circuit boards for Beckhoff automation components, from the I/O Bus Terminal to the highly integrated Industrial Motherboard, is manufactured by Smyczek,” reports Hans Beckhoff, managing director of Beckhoff Automation GmbH. “The integration of Smyczek in the Beckhoff Group is intended to further intensify the cooperation, in order to bring new technologies and products onto the market faster.”



With the expansion of production capacities and the extension of the manufacturing depth, Beckhoff is well set up to be able to optimally achieve the planned corporate growth in the next few years.