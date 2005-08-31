NEC, Hitachi to sell stakes in Elpida

NEC and Hitachi is according to an announcement from Elpida Memory Inc. selling part of their holdings in Elpida Memory.

Hitachi will reduce it's holdings in the company from 24 to 20 percent of the share but will thereby be the largest shareholder of the company since NEC is reducing it's share from 24 to 14 percent.

