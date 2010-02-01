Stadium Electronics increase focus on medical

UK based EMS provider Stadium Electronics moves in to 2010 with an increased focus on the medical sector.

This includes the transfer of the ISO 13485 standard to the UK site and a new appointment dedicated to the sector.



The internationally recognized standard is already in place at the 15,000 square meter plant China,'which includes a class 10K clean room, medical documentation control and fully audited traceability system. The UK approval which is expected by Spring 2010 will facilitate further growth in the medical sector.



Stadium Electronics has also appointed a Medical Sector Development Manager to grow the global medical electronics business. Based out of the Hong Kong office, Henry Ng will be responsible for the Asia, Australasia and Europe markets.