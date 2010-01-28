Electronics Production | January 28, 2010
Flextronics: Infrastructure is largest single segment
"Our largest single segment, Infrastructure, grew 7% sequentially off of what we believe was a bottom in the September quarter and this growth also exceeded our internal revenue forecast", states Flextronics' CEO Mike McNamara.
Infrastructure sales came in at $1.75 billion, representing 27% of revenue. The growth in this segment was driven by new customer wins and a general strengthening of the economy. Flextronics was able to compensate a large portion of its Nortel Business - its CDMA wireless business going to Ericsson and its Enterprise Solutions Business going to Avaya - with two key strategic accounts.
Mr McNamara also stated that the recent sale of Nortel's optical business to Ciena is viewed positively and that the EMS-provider is "developing a strong working relationship with Ciena and will provide excellent service to them as the product lines transition ownership".
The Computing segment represented $1.3 billion or 20% of sales. This segment was up 20% sequentially as Flextronics notebook production achieved a $1.5 billion run-rate in the quarter. The ODM-business will - in future - not only include the notebook business, but also the netbook and desktop (All-in-One) businesses.
"We remain encouraged by the breadth of design wins we’ve been receiving and we continue to expect significant growth in our ODM computing business in fiscal 2011, especially in our September quarter when new designs get launched to market in time for the back-to-school selling season", he continued in saying.
The high-mix, low-volume segments - Industrial, Automotive, Medical, and Other - saw modest sequential growth during the quarter, rising 4.4% - comprising 18% of total sales, down slightly from 19% last quarter.
This image has a zoom-function.
Mobile sales rose 29% sequentially to $1.4 billion, or 22% of total revenue. The sharp increase was largely driven by continued growth with a key smart phone customer as well as other new mobile phone launches with strategic customers in Japan and China. Revenue erosion from Sony-Ericsson has moderated and this customer now accounts for less than 2% of Flextronics' total sales. "Customer diversification efforts will continue to strengthen this segment", the CEO continues.
Consumer Digital rose just over 2% on a sequential basis in December on the back of a 34% seasonal sequential increase last quarter. The segment ended at $886 million or 13% of total sales. The continued growth in this segment was primarily driven by the ramp of a major LCD TV program with LG in Mexico as well as new printer ramps for HP in China.
Mr McNamara also stated that the recent sale of Nortel's optical business to Ciena is viewed positively and that the EMS-provider is "developing a strong working relationship with Ciena and will provide excellent service to them as the product lines transition ownership".
The Computing segment represented $1.3 billion or 20% of sales. This segment was up 20% sequentially as Flextronics notebook production achieved a $1.5 billion run-rate in the quarter. The ODM-business will - in future - not only include the notebook business, but also the netbook and desktop (All-in-One) businesses.
"We remain encouraged by the breadth of design wins we’ve been receiving and we continue to expect significant growth in our ODM computing business in fiscal 2011, especially in our September quarter when new designs get launched to market in time for the back-to-school selling season", he continued in saying.
The high-mix, low-volume segments - Industrial, Automotive, Medical, and Other - saw modest sequential growth during the quarter, rising 4.4% - comprising 18% of total sales, down slightly from 19% last quarter.
This image has a zoom-function.
Mobile sales rose 29% sequentially to $1.4 billion, or 22% of total revenue. The sharp increase was largely driven by continued growth with a key smart phone customer as well as other new mobile phone launches with strategic customers in Japan and China. Revenue erosion from Sony-Ericsson has moderated and this customer now accounts for less than 2% of Flextronics' total sales. "Customer diversification efforts will continue to strengthen this segment", the CEO continues.
Consumer Digital rose just over 2% on a sequential basis in December on the back of a 34% seasonal sequential increase last quarter. The segment ended at $886 million or 13% of total sales. The continued growth in this segment was primarily driven by the ramp of a major LCD TV program with LG in Mexico as well as new printer ramps for HP in China.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments