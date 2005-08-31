Metro AS changes name to<br>Fluke Biomedical Europe AS

According to the Norwegian website Elektronikk Test and Measurement company Fluke Biomedical earlier this year acquired Metron AS. Metron AS now changes it's name to Fluke Biomedical Europe AS.

Fluke Biomedical Europe AS in the Norwegian town Trondheim will also be the headquarter for Fluke Biomedical's European operations.



The new office will serve customers and negotiators in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Manager of the unit will be Stig Solberg.



Metron's subsidiaries in France and Germany will get the names Fluke Biomedical France SARL resp. Fluke Biomedical (Deutschland) GmbH.