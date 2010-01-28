Nokia’s net sales down 5% Y-o-Y

Nokia’s net sales reached €12.0 billion, a decline of 5% year on year; however the figure presents a 22% sequential increase (down 4% and up 20% at constant currency).

Devices & Services reported net sales of €8.2 billion, up 0.5% year on year and up 18% sequentially (up 2% and 16% at constant currency). Services net sales reached €169 million, up 15% sequentially. Nokia Siemens Networks reported net sales of €3.6 billion, down 16% year on year and up 31% sequentially (down 17% and up 29% at constant currency).The Finnish mobile phone giant estimates industry mobile device volumes to be 329 million units, up 8% year on year and up 14% sequentially. Nokia reports mobile device volumes of 126.9 million units, up 12% year on year and up 17% sequentially.The company’s market share stood at 39% in Q4/2009, up from an estimated 37% in Q4/2008 and 38% in Q3/2009. The full year 2009 estimated market share was 38%, down from 39% in 2008.Nokia expects that sales in Devices & Services will reach €6.5 billion - €7.0 billion in the first quarter 2010. Nokia Siemens Networks is estimated to report net sales between €2.6 billion and €2.9 billion in the first quarter 2010.The Finnish mobile phone giant continues to expect industry mobile device volumes to be up approximately 10% in 2010, compared to 2009, while estimating that its mobile device volume market share will be flat in 2010, compared to 2009.This image has a zoom-function."We grew our market share in smartphones in the fourth quarter, driven by the successful launch of new touch and Qwerty models. Our performance in smartphones, combined with continuing success in the emerging markets, helped us increase sales in our Devices & Services unit, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Our solid results also owe a good deal to world class supply chain management and impressive sales execution”.“I was also pleased with Nokia Siemens Networks' performance in Q4, especially considering the ongoing challenging conditions in the infrastructure market. That performance enabled it to turn in a full year profit on an operative basis”.“Our focus remains firmly on execution, especially around user experience. Here I want to highlight our move to shake up the navigation market with free walk and drive navigation on our smartphones, a good example of how we are leveraging our assets to bring real benefits to consumers."