Electronics Production | January 29, 2010
Global automotive supplier industry needs consolidation to regain profitability
The automotive crisis in 2008/2009 has left behind deep scars on suppliers. In 2009 sales fell globally by an average of around 25%, with average returns (EBIT/sales) down from 5.7% (2007) to approximately -1.5% (2009).
As a result, 340 suppliers worldwide filed for insolvency, including 75 companies in Germany. These are the findings of a new study by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants entitled "Handbrake on – Slow progress over consolidation in the automotive supplier industry."
Despite the greatest crisis in the history of the industry, consolidation remains slow. The number of mergers and acquisitions has been falling since 2007, and even fell in 2009. What are the reasons for this? For strategic investors, the market is not particularly attractive with its low margins and high levels of excess capacity. Suppliers themselves lack the necessary cash and management resources to carry out acquisitions. And in many segments, manufacturers do not wish to see any further consolidation in the global competitive structure.
"The automotive crisis in 2008 and 2009 has left behind deep scars on suppliers," says Marcus Berret, Partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. "Worldwide, 340 suppliers filed for insolvency in the last two years, including 75 companies in Germany alone." The outlook for 2010 is mixed. Markets are recovering slightly, but there are also more and more bottlenecks with regard to financing. Given the large number of companies in the market, it is surprising that the number of mergers and acquisitions has been falling steadily since 2007.
Four reasons currently preventing M&As
"Vehicle manufacturers have to agree implicitly to mergers and acquisitions. But in the eyes of manufacturers, many segments are already consolidated enough," says Mr Berret. In addition, many investors are holding back because of uncertainty about developments on the global automotive markets. "Many suppliers are still struggling for survival and lack the money or management resources for takeovers or mergers."
Wide variation in need for consolidation
"Manufacturers in many areas, especially product-based segments such as brakes and pistons, often have little interest in further consolidation in the industry," says Mr Berret. "The same global competitive structure has established itself in almost all product segments: The market leader controls 30-35% of the market, the top two providers account for half of the market and the top five account for around 75% globally." With every supplier that leaves the market, competition decreases further and the market power of the remaining suppliers grows.
The situation is different in process-based segments such as aluminum alloy casting and metalworking. These areas traditionally offer lower returns, and they still show a significant need for consolidation. "In these areas the world market leader generally controls no more than 15% of the market and the top five suppliers taken together account for less than half of the total market," says Felix Mogge, Project Manager at Roland Berger.
"There is an urgent need for consolidation to increase the profitability of individual suppliers." However, due to the relatively low margins and high levels of excess capacity, very few investors are interested in investing in these sectors. "Consequently, if a supplier gets into trouble, the vehicle manufacturers generally follow a strategy of supporting the company by shifting orders away from more stable suppliers, say, or winding down their relationship with the company in a controlled fashion," says Mr Mogge.
Lack of consolidation driving down returns
Without the required consolidation, returns in many product segments are unlikely to recover over the long term. "The average returns (EBIT margins) of suppliers in NAFTA countries, Europe and Japan will barely go above 3-4% in the next three to four years because of the lack of consolidation and increasing price pressure," says Mr Berret.
Despite the greatest crisis in the history of the industry, consolidation remains slow. The number of mergers and acquisitions has been falling since 2007, and even fell in 2009. What are the reasons for this? For strategic investors, the market is not particularly attractive with its low margins and high levels of excess capacity. Suppliers themselves lack the necessary cash and management resources to carry out acquisitions. And in many segments, manufacturers do not wish to see any further consolidation in the global competitive structure.
"The automotive crisis in 2008 and 2009 has left behind deep scars on suppliers," says Marcus Berret, Partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. "Worldwide, 340 suppliers filed for insolvency in the last two years, including 75 companies in Germany alone." The outlook for 2010 is mixed. Markets are recovering slightly, but there are also more and more bottlenecks with regard to financing. Given the large number of companies in the market, it is surprising that the number of mergers and acquisitions has been falling steadily since 2007.
Four reasons currently preventing M&As
"Vehicle manufacturers have to agree implicitly to mergers and acquisitions. But in the eyes of manufacturers, many segments are already consolidated enough," says Mr Berret. In addition, many investors are holding back because of uncertainty about developments on the global automotive markets. "Many suppliers are still struggling for survival and lack the money or management resources for takeovers or mergers."
Wide variation in need for consolidation
"Manufacturers in many areas, especially product-based segments such as brakes and pistons, often have little interest in further consolidation in the industry," says Mr Berret. "The same global competitive structure has established itself in almost all product segments: The market leader controls 30-35% of the market, the top two providers account for half of the market and the top five account for around 75% globally." With every supplier that leaves the market, competition decreases further and the market power of the remaining suppliers grows.
The situation is different in process-based segments such as aluminum alloy casting and metalworking. These areas traditionally offer lower returns, and they still show a significant need for consolidation. "In these areas the world market leader generally controls no more than 15% of the market and the top five suppliers taken together account for less than half of the total market," says Felix Mogge, Project Manager at Roland Berger.
"There is an urgent need for consolidation to increase the profitability of individual suppliers." However, due to the relatively low margins and high levels of excess capacity, very few investors are interested in investing in these sectors. "Consequently, if a supplier gets into trouble, the vehicle manufacturers generally follow a strategy of supporting the company by shifting orders away from more stable suppliers, say, or winding down their relationship with the company in a controlled fashion," says Mr Mogge.
Lack of consolidation driving down returns
Without the required consolidation, returns in many product segments are unlikely to recover over the long term. "The average returns (EBIT margins) of suppliers in NAFTA countries, Europe and Japan will barely go above 3-4% in the next three to four years because of the lack of consolidation and increasing price pressure," says Mr Berret.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments