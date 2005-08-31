Electronics Production | August 31, 2005
Visiprise Achieves Certification and Partner Status
Visiprise Manufacturing Achieves "Powered by SAP NetWeaver(tm)" Certification and Partner Status
Visiprise, Inc. announced that the company has achieved "Powered by SAP NetWeaver(tm)" certification for Visiprise Manufacturing 3.2 and become a "Powered by SAP NetWeaver" partner of SAP AG. This further strengthens the previously announced collaborative development effort with SAP announced in March.
This new certification advances the collaborative development effort between the two companies to bring to market turnkey business software for targeted manufacturing industries. Visiprise intends to offer integrated solutions that combine real-time manufacturing performance management data with Visiprise's manufacturing platform, delivering user information through the
manufacturing intelligence dashboard of the mySAP(tm) ERP solution.
"Achieving 'Powered by SAP NetWeaver' certification is an important step in our process to create the tightest end-to-end solution between SAP® solutions and the shop floor for our customers," said Carter Johnson, vice president of strategy and business development at Visiprise. "The new
certified integration allows users to monitor embedded key performance indicators in the SAP manufacturing intelligence dashboard, giving deeper visibility into shop-floor activities."
The certification enables Visiprise customers to leverage the SAP manufacturing intelligence dashboard. Benefits of this include:
* Improved visibility to both plant information and enterprise information from a single source, plus the ability to access both SAP solutions and Visiprise through a single system sign-on.
* Customized information dashboards that deliver seamless integration between Visiprise Manufacturing and the SAP manufacturing intelligence dashboard. Customers can configure these dashboards to their specific needs to deliver actionable intelligence from the plant floor to
production personnel in the form of alerts, key performance indicators (KPIs), tasks and reports, enabling them to deliver superior performance. Alerts, KPIs and workflows from Visiprise appear as iView software within the SAP manufacturing intelligence dashboard.
* Reduced cost of ownership by allowing the application to run within the SAP Web Application Server as opposed to a separate environment (certified for J2EE-DEP 6.40).
Leveraging the power of the SAP NetWeaver platform to integrate disparate technologies using preconfigured business content, users of Visiprise Manufacturing will be able to greatly reduce the amount of time and custom integration needed to implement a global manufacturing platform. As a
result, users will be able to take advantage of critical plant-floor and enterprise information, providing unparalleled visibility across the global manufacturing enterprise from start to finish.
In May of this year Visiprise Manufacturing earned "Certified for SAP NetWeaver" status.
