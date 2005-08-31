Infineon supplys chips to the new Xbox 360

The german chip manufacturer Infineon recieved an order on several chips to Microsofts new video game Xbox 360.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but this is the first time Infineon is doing business with Microsoft. The chips are developed at Infineons facilities in Germany, Italy and Israel and will be manufactured in France.



IBM will supply the Xbox 360 with a 65 bytes Power-PC processor. Infineon will contribute with memory chips, a radio chip(for the wireless joysticks) and a safety chip to prevent the games from pirate copying.