NOTE with further lay-offs

Swedish EMS provider NOTE gives notice to eight employees working in the manufacturing at NOTE Björbo AB in the Swedish village Björbo. The factory in Björbo has totally 21 employees.

The background to the lay-offs is the changes who follows the RoHS directive which means the transition to lead-free manufacturing. This transition comes with investments. NOTE has decided to concentrate the lead-free manufacturing to the companys other facilities. The PCB assembly will therefore be moved to NOTE Torsby.



NOTE Björbo will from now on work as a unit for end assembling and testing.