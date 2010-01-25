Alchemy invests in IBL Vapor Phase

Less than a month after UK based machinery equipment company took over the UK distribution and support for IBL, it has sold its first IBL Vapour Phase reflow system.

The customer is Flintshare based Alchemy Technical Consulting Ltd., a specialised electronics assembly company offering assembly services from prototypes and pre-production runs, up to high volume SMT assembly and box build.



The IBL machine is the SV260 tabletop machine which takes only 3kg of Galden fluid to fill and has fluid running costs of less than 1p per minute and assures that there is no risk of over-heating the PCB’s that are being soldered.