Orbit One receives order from A2B Electronics

According to evertiq's information, A2B Electronics has chosen contract manufacturer Orbit One for a new large order.

A2B Electronics is a supplier of professional equipment for digital television networks. The order is for a new high-tech product in three different varieties for the digitization of television networks.



Cooperation between Orbit One and A2B Electronics has been going on since 2005. Production of A2B Electronics equipment will be done at Orbit One's unit in Ronneby, Sweden. Orbit One manufactures the circuit boards, assemble the units and carrying out the complete functional tests before delivery.