GSPK with Irish sales office

GSPK Circuits (Ireland) Teo has been newly formed in Ireland and will cover Sales and marketing for GSPK Circuits the Knaresborough based Printed Circuit manufacturer.

The office is based in Donegal and will cover Ireland and Germany and is being run by a customer service and engineering team, This is seen as an addition to GSPK's European sales effort, GSPK circuits also have a sales office based in Spain. Andrew Grisbrooke GSPK Circuits Chairman said “I am delighted with this development that demonstrates our commitment to building and supporting the European Market”