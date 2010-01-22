55% of Somacis' turnover comes from Europe

Approximately 55% of Somacis turnover is coming from Europe, however Asia is also an important market for the company.

The company has a divided focus between the facilities in Italy and in China. The Chinese plant is for the mass production, while Italy is serving high-end markets, according to European Business Journal. Somacis' plans for the future is to increase in the high tech areas, especially within medical and aerospace.