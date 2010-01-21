Schweizer Electronic: Order books full – production capacity fully utilised

Trend reversal more significant than in the 3rd quarter – 27% increase in sales year. Turnaround stabilised – clearly positive results with an EBIT margin of 7% although.

4th quarter historically the weakest quarter for sales in the industry Vacant plant in Dunningen sold – additional cash inflow improves balance sheet. Orders on hand of EUR 63.9 mln as at 31.12.2009 secures capacity utilisation until



The company expects to generate sales in the region of EUR 20 to 22 mln. in the first quarter of 2010, this being 60% higher than in the prior year quarter.



This takes into account the usual seasonally counteracting ongoing rise in demand in the solar industry as well as the results of the comprehensive measures implemented for making Schweizer Electronics cost structures more flexible.