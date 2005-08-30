Agilent technologies sells out stake in Lumileds

Agilent technologies last week agreed to sell out it's semiconductor business to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Silver lake partners. Agilent now sells out it's stake in Lumileds as well.

The two buy-out firms will pay $2.66 Billion for the semiconductor business. In addition Agilent also agreed to sell it's 47 percent stake in Lumileds to Royal Philips Electronics for $950 Million.